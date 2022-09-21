Ziwe Returns to Late Night in November

Photo: Lelanie Foster/SHOWTIME

With Desus & Mero dead & buried, Showtime has been bereft of late night content. Thankfully, the back half of Ziwe season 2 is coming to fill that void. The comedian who famously isn’t Sam Jay will be bringing new eps of her series starting November 18. Iconic guests will include Michael Che, Julia Fox, Amber Riley, Blake Griffin, Joel Kim Booster, Bob The Drag Queen, DeRay Mckesson, Drew Barrymore and Wayne Brady. Ziwe season 2.5 will also include sketch appearances by Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry, Aparna Nancherla, Search Party’s John Reynolds, Larry Owens, Amy Sedaris, Los Espookys’ River L. Ramirez, and more. Alas, no sign of Olivia Wilde, the guest TikTok is clamoring for to appear on the show. Maybe when Don’t Worry Darling hits streaming.