The Creators of Dark Are Setting Sail for a New Show

All aboard if you dare. The creators of Dark Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar are coming back with a new spooky and mind-bending series for Netflix that looks as if the Titanic was even more terrifying (and less romantic.) Inspired by the 2020 Brexit, 1899 follows a group of European migrants on their voyage to New York City. However, once they encounter another migrant ship on their trip, it soon becomes a “nightmare.” The ensemble cast all speak in their native languages and includes Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tonnesen, Rosalie Craig, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Flynn Edwards, and Alexandre Willaume. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 1899 is the first Netflix show to be entirely shot in a virtual studio, using the same video game technology in order to create the sets. However, it might be hard to see all of the cool effects if you’re covering your eyes during the scary parts when the show premieres on November 17 on Netflix.

Related