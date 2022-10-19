After a contentious nominations period, the 2022 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was selected and celebrated for its members’ rocking accomplishments — and, to a lesser extent, their notable successes in rolling. The 2022 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony will take place on November 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Two weeks later, a condensed version of the event will be available to stream on HBO Max. Honorees this year include Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon. Parton was on the fence about whether she felt deserving of the honor earlier this year, believing she wasn’t rockin’ enough for the Rock Hall. But the Rock Hall and Parton’s many fans believe there isn’t an award on the face of the planet she shouldn’t at least be in the conversation for. Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are being celebrated for Musical Excellence, with Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten for Early Influence. Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine, and Sylvia Robinson will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

