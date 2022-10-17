A Christmas Story Christmas Releases Christmas Trailer for Christmas Movie

Breaking: Beloved Christmas movie appears to think that a problem it needs to solve with its sequel was not having enough Christmas. That’s right, A Christmas Story will be getting a sequel, and that sequel will be called A Christmas Story Christmas. Have we learned nothing from DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story? The upcoming Double Christmas film just released its first teaser trailer, which consists of references to the first film and an older Ralphie, played by none other than Peter Billingsley. And, of course, the glasses reprising their starring role. The sequel will be hitting HBO Max on November 17, meaning you still have more than enough time to watch the first one and note all the places where there could have been more Christmas.

