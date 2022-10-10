Hercule Poirot Returns For Another Round in A Haunting in Venice

Photo: 20th Century Studios

There’s a new spooky who-dun-it in the works. Kenneth Branagh is reprising his role as Hercule Poirot in an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Hallowe’en Party titled A Haunting in Venice. Joining him in the ACU (Agatha Christie Universe) are Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, and Riccardo Scamarico. This is Branagh third adaptation of a Christie novel. A Haunting in Venice follows Poirot as he picks up his detective cap again when he attends a séance at a haunted palazzo where one of the guests gets murdered. “This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise,” Branagh said to Variety. “Based on a complex, little known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences.” The film is set to release sometime in 2023, so you can focus on your current Halloween party this month before you prepare for the future Hallowe’en Party.