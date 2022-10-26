Cheers to Adele for Releasing the ‘I Drink Wine’ Music Video

Raise a glass to Adele, who finally gave fans another 30 music video. Nearly a year after releasing her fourth (and we’d say best) album, Adele released an equally long-awaited visual for the standout song “I Drink Wine.” Adele is at her best in the video: drinking wine and looking glamorous as she floats down a river. Along the way, she catches the eyes of a hot fisherman — played by Kendrick Sampson, whom you either rooted for or hated as Insecure’s Nathan — but being Adele, she’s content to float off on her own, rosé in hand.

Adele planned to release “I Drink Wine” earlier, she revealed, but held off when she postponed her Las Vegas residency. “I didn’t want anyone to think I weren’t trying my best,” she told Elle of making the shows happen. Now Adele is less than a month out from kicking off that rescheduled residency on November 18. We’d say that deserves a toast too.