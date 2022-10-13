And now in the category of “movies that cool high-school teachers will show their students” comes All the Beauty and the Bloodshed. Directed by Academy Award–winning documentarian Laura Poitras, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed follows photographer Nan Goldin’s fight against the Sackler family, the billionaire owners of Purdue Pharma, producers of drugs like OxyContin. The trailer for All the Beauty and the Bloodshed previews a wide swath of Goldin’s life, including her revolutionary portraiture, before focusing on the activism she’s done in the 2010s to force the art world to withdraw from the Sackler family’s money. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed recently won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, making it the first documentary since 2013’s Sacro GRA to win the award. The film will be in theaters November 23 and should be a balm to any “vaccines aren’t real” conversations you may have had with your uncle at Thanksgiving.

