Nicholas Britell Dropped Andor’s Hottest Track

On this new music Friday, Taylor Swift brought us a whole album to listen to on sleepless nights spent curled up and writing in our journals, and Andor composer Nicholas Britell delivered music for us to listen to on sleepless nights spent shaking our ass. While many pieces of the Star Wars score belong in the pantheon of all-time excellent movie themes, this past week’s episode of Andor delivered a track that’s instantly entered into the pantheon of my all-time favorite songs to request the DJ play: “Niamos! (Morlana Club Mix).”

You know, the song that scorches over the introduction of its namesake planet, Canto Bight’s sweatier, grimier younger cousin. If Canto Bight is all opulence and glamour for the Über-rich, Niamos is the all-inclusive island resort for the wannabes. Though, hey, would you rather be in a stuffy suit throwing dice listening to some Jizz or sitting on the beach sipping your space-slush cocktail and blasting sick techno that sounds like it was made by the space equivalent of Daft Punk? For Cassian Andor, it’s the latter. (Because after risking his life for the rebellion and a little cash money, doesn’t he deserve to partake in a little hedonism?) Thankfully, we don’t have to travel galaxies to listen to Niamos’s hottest track, we can just head over to Andor: Volume 1 on Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal.