Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Next Broadway Musical Is Bad Cinderella

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Bad Cinderella star Linedy Genao. Photo: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Andrew Lloyd Webber has quashed the breakup rumors and invited Broadway to a ball. Next year’s closure of The Phantom of the Opera was expected to mark the first time since 1979 that Broadway wouldn’t be running a Webber production, but the composer announced today that he’ll keep the long-term relationship alive with his next musical, Bad Cinderella. Per the New York Times, the fairytale-inspired production will open on Broadway on February 17, one day before Phantom’s chandelier rises (and falls) for the last time.

Bad Cinderella previously opened in London in 2021 as Cinderella. Linedy Genao, who will star in the New York production in her first Broadway lead role, revealed the production’s new name by spray prainting the word “Bad” onto a poster. Building off of the classic rags-to-riches princess story, Bad Cinderella explores beauty standards in a modernized plot involving a plastic surgeon godmother and gay characters. Lloyd Webber was previously booed after he called the West End run a “costly mistake,” though he later apologized and clarified that he meant the pandemic-delayed production had attempted to open too early.

The musical is directed by Laurence Connor and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter, with a book by Promising Young Woman writer Emerald Fennell. According to the Times, Lloyd Webber said in a release that the creative team has been developing “a few new songs” for the Broadway run. A spokesman reportedly added that the show itself has also been redesigned. Bad Cinderella is set to open right after the composer turns 75. Here’s to hoping that this birthday present comes at an acceptable cost.

