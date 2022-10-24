Andy Cohen Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais For RHOBH Reunion: ‘I Get It’

The fans have chosen a side. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images and Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Shhh! Did you hear that? Oh, it’s just Andy Cohen taking accountability. Almost a week after the second part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion aired October 20, host Andy Cohen took two days before publicly addressing backlash to his handling of multiple reveals. The first being Lisa Rinna’s throwing Garcelle Beauvais’s book, Love Me As I Am, in Erika Jayne’s trash can. And the fact that there is a separate RHOBH group chat that Beauvais is not in where some of the ladies “were snickering about” the book in the trash. “I really need to sincerely apologize, not only for diverting the topic but for, even worse, not returning to the serious conversation that was at hand,” Cohen said on Radio Andy. He instead rerouted the conversation away from Beauvais’s being bullied on both television and social media and instead directed the line of questioning toward Rinna’s … recycling habits. Upset fans took Beauvais’s side and urged Cohen to immediately own up. “I have deep admiration for Garcelle,” Cohen continued in his latest apology. “She and I had a really good, productive conversation last Thursday. I should’ve been more in tune with her feelings. So I just wanted to say that, because I’ve been logging in. I get it.” Does … he?