Andy Cohen Implies Jen Shah Won’t Be Back on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Photo: Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

So much drama in the SLC, kinda hard being talk show host Andy C. At BravoCon, Andy Cohen insinuated that Jen Shah will not be returning to Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after pleading guilty to fraud. When asked by a fan why Shah wasn’t at the con, Cohen said the sun had set on Shah. “Once we wrapped she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there,” Cohen replied. “But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her.” Cohen isn’t the only one keeping their distance since Shah pleaded out. On WWHL, Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow said that hadn’t spoken to Shah since her plea deal. Meredith Marks, on the other hand, has been offering her support. “I’m not the judge, I’m not the jury, it is not my job to convict her, it’s not my job to sentence her,” Marks told E! News. “So yes, I’ve been in touch and checking in to make sure she’s OK. She’s been through a lot and it takes its toll. It’s emotionally very difficult I would imagine.”

As late as the Season 2 reunion, Shah was asserting her innocence in the federal case against her. Shah was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in 2021. In July of this year, she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Shah agreed to forfeit $6.5 million traceable to the conspiracy, and agreed to pay up to $9.5 million in restitution. She is facing up to 30 years in federal prison.