Angela Lansbury, Titan of the Stage and Screen, Dead at 96

Angela Lansbury. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

Angela Lansbury, the illustrious film, television, and Broadway actor whose career spanned more than 75 years, has died, her family announced on October 11. She was 96. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” Lansbury’s family wrote in a statement to Broadway World. Born in London in 1925, the actor briefly trained at the Webber-Douglas School of Dramatic Art before relocating to Canada and the United States to flee the Blitz in 1940. After a brief stint as a nightclub act in Montreal, Lansbury and her family eventually settled in Hollywood, where she earned her first film credits for her roles in Gaslight and National Velvet in 1944. Perhaps best known for her star turns in the musicals Sweeney Todd and Mame and the TV show Murder, She Wrote, the versatile actor amassed a notable list of film, television, and stage roles, earning award nominations from the most prestigious of bodies including an Academy Award, six Golden Globe Awards, and five Tony Awards. Lansbury’s last roles were the stage adaptation of Beauty and the Beast as the narrator, after she starred in the 1991 animated version as Mrs. Potts, along with the upcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, where she played herself.