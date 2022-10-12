Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

As if the Knives Out sequel’s cast could get any more stacked, Playbill is reporting that both Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim will make posthumous cameos in the film. Lansbury died October 11 at the age of 96, while Sondheim died in November of 2021, around a month after Glass Onion: a Knives Out Mystery wrapped. The two legends will be playing themselves in the film. Lansbury and Sondheim both make great fits for the Knives Out universe, as Lansbury spent over a decade playing amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher and Sondheim appears to be a real life inspiration for the Knives Out sequel. Glass Onion’s trailer shows that the film bears some plot similarities to The Last of Sheila, a star-studded mystery written by Sondheim and Psycho star Anthony Perkins. The film revolves around an elaborate scavenger hunt, based in part on the “murder games” Sondheim used to host in New York City. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will come to theaters for one week at Thanksgiving, then go to Netflix December 23.