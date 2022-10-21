Pablo Larraín to Extend the Jackie-verse With Angelina Jolie’s Maria

Brava! Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Samir Hussein/WireImage and Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Angelina Jolie has been tapped to play the legendary soprano Maria Callas in the biopic Maria. The film will be directed by Pablo Larraín and written by Steven Knight, who recently worked together on Spencer. According to Variety, Maria “tells the tumultuous, beautiful, and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris.” “Having the chance to combine my two most deep and personal passions, cinema and opera, has been a long-awaited dream,” Larraín said in a statement. “To do this with Angelina, a supremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A true gift.”

“I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria’s life and legacy,” Angelina Jolie stated. “I will give all I can to meet the challenge.” The American-born, Greek-raised Callas was a globally renowned diva, in the original sense of the word, at a time when an opera singer could still be a household name. Although she was married to wealthy industrialist Giovanni Battista Meneghini from 1949 to 1959, Callas’s most notable relationship was with shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis, who subjected Callas to domestic violence and assault, according to posthumous letters. Onassis would go on to marry Jacqueline Kennedy, which means Maria is technically the second entry in Larraín’s Jackie cinematic universe.