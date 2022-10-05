Anna Delvey Will Stay in the U.S. on House (and Social-Media) Arrest

Photo: Timothy A Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Anna Delvey did it. She beat the system and will be staying in the United States for now. On October 5, a U.S. immigration judge granted the Russia-born scammer a $10,000 bond, determining that she “is not a danger to the community.” Delvey — real last name Sorokin — is still in jail in upstate New York but will be subjected to “24-hour confinement at the provided residential address for the duration of her immigration proceedings.” Furthermore, the Daily Beast reports that Delvey has been ordered to stay off social media “either directly or by a third party,” meaning no PR team promoting her artwork on social. Delvey was scheduled to be deported to Germany by ICE in March but stayed in her deportation facility.