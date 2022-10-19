Anna Faris Says Ivan Reitman ‘Humiliated’ and ‘Slapped’ Her on Set

Anna Faris and Ivan Reitman. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Victor Chavez/Getty Images and Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Anna Faris, star of The House Bunny and Mom, has shared that director Ivan Reitman slapped her on the rear end in front of a film crew on the set of My Super Ex-Girlfriend in 2006. On an episode of her podcast, Unqualified, Faris told guest Lena Dunham, “Well, one of my hardest film experiences was with Ivan Reitman. I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror. He was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every day …

And my first day, it was me.” She says that Reitman’s yelling made her feel “angry and hurt … and humiliated … and defensive,” and “later, he slapped my ass too.”

Faris previously spoke about this incident on her podcast in 2017, although she did not name Reitman at the time. “I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf, and he slapped my ass in front of the crew so hard.” Faris said she looked at the 30 or so onlookers, none of whom spoke up, and that the incident “made me feel small. He wouldn’t have done that to the lead male.” Reitman died in February of this year.