Prime Video Sees No Future for As We See It

Photo: Ali Goldstein/Amazon Prime Video

Looks like we won’t be seeing any more of As We See It. Deadline reports that Amazon has canceled the Jason Katims dramedy after its first eight-episode season. The Prime Video show, which debuted in January, centers on three 25-year-old roommates on the autism spectrum: Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien). Vulture included As We See It on our list of the best TV shows of 2022 so far, and our critic wrote that the series confirmed Katims’s “elite tearjerker status.”

Based on the Israeli series On the Spectrum﻿, the show follows the central trio as they strive “to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them.” As We See It’s promotional materials state that the three lead actors all “identify as being on the spectrum,” and neurodiverse writers, and crew members were reportedly also involved in the production. Showrunner, writer, and executive producer Katims told Vulture last year that hiring autistic people on and off camera was his focus for this show. He said there was no opportunity to make that choice on Parenthood, the NBC series inspired by his autistic son. “It wasn’t even considered a possibility,” he reflected. “That’s very different now.”