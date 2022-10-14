Beck Is No Longer Opening for Arcade Fire’s North American Tour

Photo: Mariano Regidor/Redferns

Beck has dropped out of Arcade Fire’s North American tour, which kicks off on October 28 in Washington, D.C. Per Pitchfork, the Haitian band Boukman Eksperyans will replace him as the opening act. Ticketholders for the WE tour were informed of the swap via email, but no reason was given for Beck’s departure. As of publication time, the 8-time Grammy winner has not publicly commented on his decision, and his team has not responded to Vulture’s request for comment.

The news comes less than two months after Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct by four people. Butler, who is married to fellow Arcade Fire member Régine Chassagne, issued a denial claiming that the encounters were consensual. Opener Leslie Feist pulled out of the tour after performing at the band’s first two concerts in Dublin, citing the newly surfaced allegations as the reason for her departure. In response, Arcade Fire said in a statement to Vulture, “We are very sorry to see Leslie go home but completely understand and respect her decision.” Boukman Eksperyans then joined the European leg of the tour, and will now follow the band to the States.