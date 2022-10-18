Photo: Netflix/AMC+/Showtime

With Halloween less than two weeks away, we are now officially in the midst of spooky season, a.k.a. the perfect time to watch some scary television. But where to begin? Two of our TV critics, Jen Chaney and Roxana Hadadi, have some ideas about what to stream.

Archive 81

Frustratingly, Archive 81 ends on a mystery and was then canceled by Netflix, so there is an open-ended quality to this show; it could be argued, though, that the uncertainty caused by that finale actually works to the story’s benefit. Archive 81 traffics so much in the barely seen and barely heard that there’s a clear through-line of paranoia running through the whole thing, and its final scene feeds back into that vibe. Before then, Archive 81 follows two story lines: a present-day story in which a multimedia conservator is asked to restore a series of old videotapes and an in-the-past narrative about the subject of those tapes. There’s a mysterious cult, lost time, weird art, an ominous statue, and an exceptional soundscape that amps up the inherent strangeness of peering into a past that was purposefully hidden. The season moves slowly, but altogether Archive 81 makes for a melancholy and macabre investigation of history as a haunting. —Roxana Hadadi

Stream on Netflix

Evil

This spiritual horror series — about a priest, a forensic psychologist, and a tech wiz investigating paranormal incidents for the Vatican — is one of the oddest shows on TV, and I mean that in the best possible way. It’s also one of the creepiest. Like, watch the season-three episode about the trucker who thinks a section of I-95 is haunted and see how you feel next time you drive on the highway at night. —Jen Chaney

Stream on Paramount+

The Haunting of Hill House

Getting a new Mike Flanagan Netflix series has become as much of a Halloween tradition as buying nine-foot-tall decorative skeletons at Home Depot. Go back to where that trend began with the first of the filmmaker’s limited horror series, the creepy, melodramatic 2018 adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s novel, which stars multiple actors who have become part of Flanagan’s regular ensemble: Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Annabeth Gish, and Samantha Sloyan. —J.C.

Stream on Netflix

Interview With the Vampire

Sure, the AMC adaptation of Anne Rice’s iconic novel is leaning into the gothic romance between Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid), centering the captivating pull and intense attraction the two men turned vampires feel for each other in early-20th-century New Orleans. But that doesn’t diminish its moments of unsettling spookiness, which hammer home how different Louis has become as a result of his transformation and the horror he (and we) feel in response to his bursts of extreme violence. Some of this is gory, with spurts of blood, riverbeds full of corpses, and coils of intestines, but what Interview With the Vampire does equally well is force us to sit in the grotesquerie we don’t fully see. A missing person, a wailing baby — the series is masterful in suggesting what could have happened, and those insinuations add a welcome sinister vibe to such an otherwise sensual series. —R.H.

Stream on AMC+

Kingdom

The less you know about Kingdom going into it, the better. Suffice to say, The Walking Dead has had a lock on zombie TV for a long time (too long!), and this South Korean series offers a completely different change of pace, type of world-building, and consideration of politics in light of a zombie apocalypse. The scariest thing about Kingdom may be its depiction of how a virus adapts, evolves, and spreads, which is an established trope in this genre (28 Weeks Later, anyone?) that takes on new relevance in our pandemic-era times. —R.H.

Stream on Netflix

Let the Right One In

The Swedish film about a 12-year-old vampire and the friendship she forges with a boy living next door has been remade before, in the form of Matt Reeves’s Americanized, heartbreaking Let Me In. So it’s remarkable that a TV version of this same story — still focused on a child vampire (Madison Taylor Baez), her relationship with a young neighbor (Ian Foreman), and efforts by the girl’s father (Demián Bichir) to provide her with enough blood to sustain her — adds fresh perspectives and narratives that make it feel new again. —J.C.

Stream on Showtime

Mindhunter

It’s increasingly clear that we’ll never get a third season of creator Joe Penhall and executive producer David Fincher’s psychological-thriller series, Mindhunter, which is disappointing not just because it indicates Netflix’s interest in making projects that titillate rather than investigate (cough, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) but also because this series was so consistently disturbing. Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany were wonderful together as opposites-attract FBI agents building the agency’s Behavioral Science Unit and training other law-enforcement officers on its tactics, but the supporting cast here had reliable scene-stealers. Cameron Britton as serial killer Ed Kemper, Happy Anderson as Jerry Brudos, Damon Herriman as Charles Manson — their performances were all measured and constrained while the crimes they were talking about were horrific, and the combination was unerringly creepy. Britton’s face while his Kemper talks about killing his mother, decapitating her, and having sex with her head — it won’t leave you anytime soon. —R.H.

Stream on Netflix

The Outsider

Let’s get this out of the way: This HBO adaptation of Stephen King’s novel ends in an unnecessary cliffhanger that was clearly engineered to capitalize on the miniseries’ popularity, and the fact that the network eventually canceled The Outsider instead of giving it the second season was a weirdly anticlimactic move. But! If you can ignore those nonsensical final seconds, The Outsider is a solid ride, with an array of fantastic performances (Cynthia Erivo, Ben Mendelsohn), absolutely disgusting special effects (so much pus!), and a nightmare-worthy central villain who sparks well against the series’ otherwise matter-of-fact tone. Is El Cuco a demon or the Devil itself? Some kind of ancient entity or a modern-day parasite? The Outsider devotes time to both theorizing and body horror, and, at ten episodes, it’s a great binge. —R.H.

Stream on HBO Max

Servant

After a couple (Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell) lose their infant son, they bring a reborn doll into their Philadelphia home to help Ambrose’s Dorothy recover from the loss. But is the reborn doll not actually a doll? That’s one of the questions that animates this off-kilter, unsettling series executive-produced by M. Night Shyamalan, who directs several episodes, as does his daughter, filmmaker Ishana Night Shyamalan. —J.C.

Stream on Apple TV+

Sharp Objects

This 2018 adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s novel about an alcoholic journalist (Amy Adams) who returns to her small Missouri town to write about the murders of two young girls doesn’t blatantly scream Halloween. But every note struck in this exceptional limited series, directed by the late Jean-Marc Vallée, creates an unsettling atmosphere that stays with you even after the episodes are over. Now that we know this was Vallée’s final project, there’s also a bit of poignancy mixed in with that unease. —J.C.

Stream on HBO Max

The Terror

There is an image from the first season of The Terror that has plagued me since I first saw it: a man’s body, splayed out on a table amid the Arctic ice, with pieces carved out — because his shipmates are hungry, and because he is meat. The AMC series took the idea for its first season from Dan Simmons’s 2007 historical-fiction novel about Captain Sir John Franklin’s lost expedition to the Northwest Passage and followed the sailors as they got stuck in the ice, became sick and began to starve, and started turning on one another. Meanwhile, a mystical bear-demon named Tuunbaq is hunting them, appearing suddenly on the ice and chomping the sailors at will. That captivating mash-up of supernatural horror and human betrayal was deliberately paced, well acted all around, and enjoyably stark narratively and visually; The Terror practically redefined the color white with all its shades of snow, ice, frost, and fur. The Tuunbaq jump scares are good, but what remains unshakable about The Terror is how compellingly and jarringly it captures what men will do to one another to survive. —R.H.

Stream on Hulu

Truth Seekers

Before she was striving to be the heir to the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon, Emma D’Arcy was starring alongside Nick Frost and Simon Pegg in this fun series about a cable/internet repair guy (Frost) who also investigates paranormal activity on the side. Sadly, Truth Seekers lasted only one season, but that also makes its eight episodes an easily consumable pre-Halloween binge. —J.C.

Stream on Prime Video

Twin Peaks and Twin Peaks: The Return

Some people think the scariest show of all time is the original The Twilight Zone. With respect, those people are wrong. The most terrifying imagery ever seen on television can be found in Twin Peaks and its decades-later follow-up, Twin Peaks: The Return. Both of these series contain moments that won’t just frighten you for a second or two — they will burrow into your subconscious and stay there for a good long while. —J.C.

Streaming on Paramount+