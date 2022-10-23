Photo: Kevin Winter/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

Please do not be alarmed, remain calm: Beyoncé is officially going on a Renaissance world tour. The woman who announced an album on her Instagram bio has decided to share this news via … an auction slideshow. On October 22, the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala raffled off “a UNIQUE experience” to see Beyoncé on a Renaissance tour that will start in summer 2023 and include “national and international destinations.” Bey was at the event, so it seems certain that she signed off on this reveal. Valued at $20,000, the package included first-class plane tickets, a three-night hotel stay, two Renaissance concert tickets, and a guided backstage tour from Beyoncé’s mom, Miss Tina. According to Yahoo! News, video from the event shows that bids reached at least $50,000. The final price has not been confirmed, but an attendee has claimed that the package was ultimately auctioned off for a whopping $150,000. To that we can only say, best of luck to the Beyhive when tickets officially go on sale.

🚨 Beyoncé confirms at the Wearable Art Gala that a RENAISSANCE Tour is happening, kicking off in summer of 2023. pic.twitter.com/g6jXW2FWiG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 23, 2022