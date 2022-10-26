Biden Is Coming For High Ticketing Fees

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

The rent is processing fees are too damn high! The White House announced it was working to crack down on “junk fees” in all sorts of transactions: banks, airlines, cable companies, and yes, ticket sales. According to CNBC, Biden called out “surprise charges the companies sneak in the bills because they can,” such as resort fees at hotels and processing fees for concerts. According to More Perfect Union, Ticketmaster’s fees now cost as much as 78% of a ticket. Processing fee inflation is connected to the domination of a few big ticketing companies across the market, according to the Break Up Ticketmaster coalition. They say that after the merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, the company now controls 70% of primary ticketing and live event venues. Bands have long been complaining about ticketing companies not allowing them to set prices as they see fit, most famously with Pearl Jam filing an antitrust memo against Ticketmaster in 1994. The Biden Administration’s first volley at junk fees came in new guidance prohibiting banks from charging surprise overdraft fees on debit transaction and on deposits that bounce. Biden said the change would “immediately start saving Americans collectively billions of dollars in unfair fees.”

Ticketmaster’s scam fees now cost as much as 78% of a ticket. The company controls the events, the venues, even the artists and it’s destroying live music.



Today, Joe Biden announced he will crack down on outrageous processing fees, like the ones on concert tickets. pic.twitter.com/bjna35TY8q — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) October 26, 2022