Big Mouth Releases Big Trailer Ahead of Big Premiere

Get ready, you hormonal freaks: Big Mouth is back, and its upcoming sixth season includes an evil baby. The trailer for the new season of this weird, funny, and horny show has hormone monsters, Fred Armisen as Nick’s dad saying “dynamite cunnilingus,” and lots and lots of Lola. She gets Mamma Mia!–ed, discos hard, and says “apropos” with intense vigor. The upcoming season, which debuts on October 28, also has some fabulous guest stars, like Brian Tyree Henry, Amber Ruffin, Jeff Goldblum, and, oh yeah, human personification of the sound “aawoooogah!” Adam Levine. We don’t get to learn who Levine’s character will be yet, but based on the visuals, it looks like he’ll be playing one of Lola’s dads. We would say we hope he doesn’t teach her how to sext, but with Lola that would be very … apropos.

Related