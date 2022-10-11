Bill Murray Reaches $100,000 Settlement for Alleged Misconduct on Set

Bill Murray Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

After vague reports of Bill Murray’s inappropriate behavior halted production of Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut last April, new details have emerged surrounding Murray’s conduct on the set of Being Mortal. According to Puck’s Eriq Gardner, multiple sources said the actor allegedly assaulted a “much younger” female crew member who accused Murray of straddling and kissing her through a mask. The staffer reportedly “interpreted his actions as entirely sexual” and was “horrified” by his behavior. She then made an official complaint and received a settlement of a little over $100,000. In an interview with CNBC in May, Murray described the incident as a “difference of opinion,” saying that he and the crew member were “trying to make peace” with each other. “We’re both professionals. We like each other’s work. We like each other, I think,” Murray explained at the time. Though the film is around 50 percent done, it “looks like it’s headed toward cancellation rather than a reshoot,” the report said.

Geena Davis also opened up about a “bad” experience she had with Murray on the set of the 1990 film Quick Change. In an interview with the British Times, the Thelma & Louise star detailed an encounter she had with the actor in a hotel suite, where he allegedly insisted that he give Davis a massage using a device called the Thumper, though she adamantly refused. In a separate incident, Murray tracked down Davis in her trailer and screamed at her for being late — Davis said that she was waiting for her wardrobe — and continued to scream until she returned in front of the hundreds of people on set. “That was bad,” Davis told the Times. “The way he behaved at the first meeting … I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn’t have got the part. I could have avoided that treatment if I’d known how to react or what to do during the audition. But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn’t.”