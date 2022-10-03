Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer: Danger Rushes In

As Wakanda drowns in mourning, a new danger threatens to submerge it. The trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sees a people clad in ceremonial white to honor the recently deceased Black Panther as Angela Bassett’s Ramonda and Letitia Wright’s Shuri lead the memorial procession, clutching the late T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) mask. But the mourners’ march quickly gives way to the march of war. There’s a monster in the deep — K’uk’ulkan, the feathered-serpent god also known as Namor, who leads an undersea tribe of Atlanteans coming for the surface world. They know now is the time to strike: The loss of T’Challa leaves Wakanda vulnerable. In comes the new Black Panther, who won’t let their people drown without a fight. Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Winston Duke, and Martin Freeman reprise their roles from the first installment. Director Ryan Coogler brought in newcomers such as Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli, Dominique Thorne, and I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel to round out the cast. Watch the floodwaters rise November 11.

Related