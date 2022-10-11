Blake Shelton Will Take One Final Spin in a Giant Chair on The Voice

Photo: Helen Healey/NBC via Getty Images/Helen Healey/NBC via Getty Image

After 22 seasons on The Voice, Blake Shelton will spin his last giant chair spin. In a joint statement with The Voice, Shelton announced on Instagram that he will “step away from The Voice” after the next season. He has been on every season of the singing competition as a full time coach since the show first aired in 2012. “It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week,” Shelton wrote on Instagram in his announcement. “I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!” The soon to be former Voice guy and current wife guy married Stefani back in 2021, where they bonded together over their divorces while on set.

As to who will be joining Shelton on his final ride, Kelly Clarkson will return to the spinning chair alongside newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan. Hosted by Carson Daly, The Voice continues its 22nd season on NBC. In other news, Liam Payne is currently recording some podcast where he will announce that The Voice actually reached out to him first instead of Horan.