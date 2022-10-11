Blink-182 Is Back With Tom DeLonge, New Music, and a Huge Tour

Did you miss them? After months of speculation, Blink-182 is back with its longtime lineup. The band announced the news with a cheeky video about them coming back — a good reminder that, though well into middle age, they still share a 12-year-old’s sense of humor. They’ll release a new song called “Edging” (of course) on October 14 and are set for a yearlong world tour beginning March 2023 with hardcore heroes Turnstile to open in the U.S. and Canada. The song and tour will be Tom DeLonge’s first time performing with Blink since 2015 after he left to focus on his other project Angels & Airwaves and his other other project of hunting aliens. Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker released two albums, 2016’s California and 2019’s Nine, with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba filling in for DeLonge. Since then, Barker has become one of the most in-demand producers of the pop-punk boom and a Kardashian in-law, while Hoppus has recovered from cancer. Hoppus told GQ last year that his cancer diagnosis prompted DeLonge, Barker, and him to start talking about the band again after DeLonge and Barker visited him at the same time. Thank God — we really needed them to see this through.