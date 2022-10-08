The Blockbuster Trailer Puts Randall Park and Melissa Fumero to Work

Netflix has resurrected Blockbuster and made Randall Park boss. The trailer for Blockbuster introduces Park as Timmy, the manager of what has just become the last Blockbuster video store in the world. Despite getting an eviction notice from his friend Percy (J.B. Smoove), he’s determined to keep the store open for himself and his employees. That includes Melissa Fumero as his not-so-secret crush Eliza, who has jumped on this year’s unpleasant trend of having a cheating husband. Olga Merediz is also clocking in as a blunt employee who can apparently see the best in Satan, while Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, and Kamaia Fairburn round out the staff roster. Even though insects are literally crawling out of DVD cases, Timmy is willing to do whatever it takes to preserve the job he’s had since seventh grade. Blockbuster comes from Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore writer Vanessa Ramos, and Happy Endings creator David Caspe is also on board as an executive producer. The 10-episode comedy will be available to watch on Netflix starting on November 3 — no rentals or returns necessary.

