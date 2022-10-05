Vanessa: Blumhouse Is Making a Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie

Blumhouse has announced that it’s making an official Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. The news comes after films such as Willy’s Wonderland and The Banana Splits Movie got unlicensed bites of that apple. According to Deadline, Into the Dark: Blood Moon’s Emma Tammi is set to direct. The video-game series, long a Gen-Z favorite, sees the player character on a night shift at Freddy Fazbear’s pizza parlor. Shock of all shocks, the creepy animatronic pizza animals come alive at night to wreak havoc and murder indiscriminately. It’s the dark counterpart to the Night at the Museum premise. The film will be a collab between game creator Scott Cawthon, Blumhouse, and Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. “Five Nights at Freddy’s is more consistently asked about than any other film I’ve ever worked on, and I’m thrilled to confirm it’s finally happening!” said Blumhouse founder Jason Blum, acknowledging that a lot of time has passed since the company optioned Freddy Fazbear and crew back in 2017. “With Emma Tammi at the helm, we’re committed to making Scott’s vision of the movie come to life. Rest assured, it will be and is worth the wait.”

