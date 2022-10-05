Bob Weir Might Be the Best WWHL Guest Ever?

Sporting one giant mustache, Bob Weir showed up to Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, October 4 to prove that he just might be the best guest Andy Cohen’s late-night show has ever witnessed during the segment “Have You Met Them!?.” Weir was asked whether or not he’d met a number of notable figures, and he didn’t hold back: Steve Jobs (he called him “nice” but “a little caustic”), Jimi Hendrix (“a sweet guy”), Spice Girls (he “has not” met one), and a dictator (to which Weir said, “Yes … a would-be … Donald Trump”). Weir even revealed a spooky encounter with the ghost of a vengeful, Finnish son while ranching near a log cabin. Later on in the segment, Weir was asked about Janis Joplin, and a wild story he did share. “She was one hell of a girl,” Weir began. “She and my old pal ‘Pigpen’ [a.k.a. Ron McKernan of Grateful Dead] were an item, I think is how you put that. And we lived in an old Boy Scouts camp in Lagunitas in California one summer, and the walls between the rooms — there were bunk beds in the rooms — were thin, thin. It was cardboard thin. So it was all night long: ‘Daddy, daddy, daddy!’” Legendary goss, even if we didn’t need to hear it. Andy’s final question was if either Weir or the also-present Anderson Cooper had met a mystical being while high. Sadly, Weir did not react, but he better keep an eye out for the spirit of Janis Joplin.

