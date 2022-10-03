Bono to Sing Stories and Tell Songs on Surrender Book Tour

Surrender to Bono’s storytelling. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Bono’s going to sing his songs with or without U2. The rock star is set to promote his upcoming memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story on an intimate tour this November, and he’ll sing a bit, too. “In these shows I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell,” Bono said in a statement. “Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, Surrender, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here.” Hey, no one ever said the man isn’t earnest. The 14-date tour is Bono’s first outing since U2’s 2019 Joshua Tree tour and comes ahead of his band’s return to the stage in 2023. Surrender, Bono’s first book, is out November 1, the day before the tour kicks off in New York City. We’ll hold out hope that he plays all 40 songs then.

Bono’s hitting the road for the #SurrenderMemoir Book Tour. Join him for an evening of words, music & some mischief as he brings the stories of his life - live & in person - to 14 cities across North America and Europe.



🎟️ Tickets on sale October 7. https://t.co/b95HreT3O2 pic.twitter.com/bhu909w8hc — U2 (@U2) October 3, 2022