Brandy Reportedly Hospitalized After Possible Seizure in Los Angeles

Brandy. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Brandy has reportedly been hospitalized following a possible seizure in Los Angeles. Law-enforcement sources told TMZ, which first broke the news, that first responders received a call from the 45-year-old’s home at noon on October 12 and brought her to a local hospital, where she is recovering with her parents at her side. Brandy posted a message on social media today following the news of her hospitalization. “To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way,” she wrote. “I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

pic.twitter.com/HExdT4qgDZ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) October 12, 2022

According to the tabloid’s sources, Brandy suffered from an apparent seizure, though there have been no other reports of health issues that might have caused the incident. Although details are currently scarce, sources said the “Boy Is Mine” singer is expected to make a full recovery. Vulture has reached out to Brandy’s reps for comment.

This is a developing story.