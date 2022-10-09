Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell Are SNL’s Cutest Shy Boys

Brendan Gleeson’s frequent co-star Colin Farrell made a couple of appearances on Gleeson’s episode of Saturday Night Live last night, but none were more joyful than the actor’s performance in “Headshots.” Gleeson, playing the sweet grandfather of a bratty actor (Michael Longfellow) looking to get headshots taken, accidentally enchants the headshot photographer. The sketch is mostly an excuse for Gleeson to make silly faces — until Colin Farrell enters the room playing himself, and then it’s an excuse for the In Bruge co-stars to make silly faces together. Andrew Dismukes also deserves a shout-out here for his committed take on a weirdo photographer named, as is later revealed, “Marvin Tiger Beat Magazine.” Watch the full sketch above.