Brendan Gleeson Makes a Literal Bloody Mess on SNL

One of the greatest Saturday Night Live sketches of all time, “The French Chef,” features Dan Aykroyd as a clumsy Julia Child who accidentally cuts her hand and starts bleeding everywhere. SNL smartly utilized this timeless comedy formula last night in a sketch with host Brendan Gleeson, who plays a tribal leader who accidentally cuts his hand and starts bleeding everywhere. Gleeson commits to the bit and then some. The beauty of this sketch lies in the sheer amount of blood — just when you think it’s done, there’s more! It’s also very fun to watch Gleeson’s sketch co-stars — Chloe Fineman, Mikey Day, and Kenan Thompson — recoil in shock and horror at the fake blood. Watch the full sketch above.