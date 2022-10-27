Brockhampton’s Final Album, The Family, Is Out Next Month

Get ready to get saturated one more time. Brockhampton is back with its long-teased final album, The Family. It will be out November 17, the hip-hop boy band announced via two teaser trailers. One, titled “I Miss the Band Already,” shows moments throughout Brockhampton’s history — from the Saturation shoots to the group’s final performances at Coachella — with leader Kevin Abstract singing, “I love these n—-s so much / God please don’t make me grow up.” Another shows two men getting robbed and the thief trying to take an mp3 player that seems to have The Family on it.

Brockhampton teased The Family at Coachella earlier this year, after previously saying they’d be on an indefinite hiatus from performing after the festival. The band said in interviews around their last album, 2021’s Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, that they were planning to release a final one. The Family, Brockhampton’s seventh album, will cap off an improbable run for the collective, including 2017’s prolific Saturation trilogy and 2019’s hit “Sugar.” They may have formed as strangers from an online Kanye West forum, but they’re leaving as a family.