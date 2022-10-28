BTS’s Jin Releases ‘The Astronaut’ (As an Excuse to Hang Out With Coldplay)

Worldwide Handsome Jin. Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Houston, “The Astronaut” has landed. Jin’s debut solo single hit streaming services on October 28, just over ten days after BTS announced their plan to enlist in the military for their mandatory service. The song’s rollout came immediately after the band dropped the news on their socials: The Worldwide Handsome idol hit fans with a new animated character named Wootteo, a teaser trailer, unreleased solos, and concept photos to promote the track. Co-written by Jin and Coldplay and produced by Kygo and Bill Rahko, the pop-rock song showers the listener with love, with Jin crooning, “When I’m with you, there is no one else / I get heaven to myself.” Chris Martin himself gifted the song to Jin after the duo grew close while working on “My Universe” together, the lead track off Coldplay’s last album, Music of the Spheres. Jin, who is a known Coldplayer and tends to include their songs on his official playlist, gets to perform with them at their concert in Buenos Aires. He’s the luckiest fan alive tonight.