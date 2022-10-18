Jin’s Solo Single ‘Astronaut’ Is Coming Down to Earth

BTS’s Jin. Photo: Steve Cho Kyewoong/Penta Press/Shutterstock

Looming enlistment can’t keep Jin from the freedom of outer space. The eldest BTS member finds himself ejected from a spaceship meandering above the earth in the teaser to his first solo single, “The Astronaut,” which blasts onto streaming services October 28. The song was reportedly given to him by recent collaborator Coldplay. The animated clip sort of recalls Sandra Bullock’s character in Gravity: The solitary figure hovers through the dark expanse of space amidst shooting stars and satellites and distant planets, only to have a surreal encounter with a dog hopscotching over meteoroids. (The four-legged fellow looks like Jin’s own late dog, for some reason.) A purple light envelops the astronaut at the end of the clip, making way for the song’s title card. “Meant to be a gift for fans,” according to the press release, the track has a full rollout scheduled. Shortly after “The Astronaut” drops, Jin will enlist in the military to complete his mandatory service, beginning a period of time where each member will serve until 2025.

But wait, there’s more: A mysterious character named Wootteo — who looks like Big Hero 6’s kindergarten-age child — opened an Instagram account to chart their journey from space to BTS’s last concert in Busan. Based on the character’s photo captions, it received a signal that led him right to Jin (Wootteo also looks like he’s jacking the “Moon” singer’s swag, and they even have the same hairstyle for their first post). While his role in the promotion remains unclear, he does appear beside the official Twitter hashtags for Jin. Could Wootteo supervise us while the superstar’s away? It’s too early to say, but it is so very cute.