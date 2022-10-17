BTS to Fulfill Military Service, Millions Now ARMY Wives

Say good-bye to their luscious locks … Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

The BTS boys sure do love a postconcert announcement, though this one did nothing to cure ARMY’s postconcert depression. The septet will fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea, BigHit Music announced October 17, just two days after their free concert in support of Busan’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030. Jin, who turns 30 in December, will be the first to go. The label has been waiting for the “milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now,” the statement read. “Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October.” The label said it was the “perfect time” to make this announcement and added that members are “honored to serve.” The band will reunite around 2025.

[공지] 방탄소년단 병역 이행 및 향후 활동 계획 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN) pic.twitter.com/jntF90agO4 — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) October 17, 2022

Although fans around the world have long dreaded the prospect of sending the boys off to war their mandatory duties, the news isn’t exactly surprising. The South Korean military signaled in recent weeks that it is “desirable” for BTS members to serve, and one public-opinion poll showed that a small majority of Koreans thought it would be unfair to excuse the band from service. Most able-bodied men are required to fulfill their mandatory military service by age 28, though BTS received a two-year extension. The band has yet to comment on the news, but fans are already accepting their new role as military wives, promising to stick by the Tannies forever (#아포방포). The only thing no one could possibly come to terms with? The loss of Suga’s long hair — that tragedy will haunt fans until the end of time.