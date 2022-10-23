Cardi B Criticized Madonna for ‘Getting Slick’ About ‘WAP’

Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Update, Sunday, October 23 at 2:26 p.m.: Well, that was fast. Cardi B and Madonna appear to have made up offline. The rapper took offense after Madonna posted an Instagram Story on Saturday in which she mentioned Cardi B and “WAP” as an example of something that was possible because of the release of her controversial book Sex in 1992. Madonna had ended her statement with “You’re welcome bitches” and a clown emoji, causing Cardi B to tweet that “icons really become disappointments.” But just a few hours later, that tweet was deleted. “I talked to Madonna. It was beautiful,” Cardi wrote in an update, adding a smiling emoji with a tear. Madonna followed up with a tweet of her own, declaring, “I love you @iamcardib!! Always have and always will.”

Original story follows.

Madonna is talking WAP, WAP, WAP … and Cardi B isn’t happy about it. On Saturday, Madonna reflected on the 30th anniversary of her coffee-table book Sex, which included nude photos of her and written thoughts about her sexual fantasies. “I was called a whore, a witch a heretic and the devil,” Madonna wrote in an Instagram Story criticizing the press for trying to “shame” her. “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball.” She concluded her message by adding, “You’re welcome bitches …” with a clown emoji. But it looks like she shouldn’t expect a thank-you note from Cardi any time soon. The rapper, who has previously called Madonna her idol and spoken about listening to her music growing up, didn’t take kindly to the reference to her 2020 hit with Megan Thee Stallion, which attracted plenty of outrage. “she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth,” Cardi tweeted. She then attached a screenshot of her praising Madonna after performing at the “Material Girl” singer’s Oscars after-party in 2018. “These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself,” she added. Does that mean no more fangirling over Penn Badgley?

Cardi B calls Madonna a “disappointment” after the star mentioned her in a recent Instagram story discussing the impact of her ‘Sex’ book:



“I literally payed this woman homage so many times… she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth,” pic.twitter.com/k0mOIo7dSJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 23, 2022