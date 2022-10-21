Carly Rae Jepsen Had a Bad Cinderella Moment of Her Own

Photo: Erika Goldring/WireImage

She’s not your Cinderella … she’s your bad Cinderella. Years before the spray-paint announcement of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s latest Broadway musical, Carly Rae Jepsen already knew that the iconic princess wasn’t always perfect on stage. When she starred as Cinderella on Broadway in 2014, she lost control of her glass slipper during an opening night rehearsal. In the scene, she was meant to flee the ball and leave her shoe behind. “I look into the distance, and I think, ‘Is there a bird in the theater?’ And I realize I had kicked the slipper into the audience,” the singer recalled to People. “It was dress rehearsal, so there’s no one actually there. I couldn’t stop laughing, but it was that nervous laughter.” The director informed her that no one had ever done that before, and that she could not do it again (which, fair enough, we can’t imagine many theatergoers would get a kick out of being whacked by a shoe mid-show). Jepsen said that she hadn’t had an opportunity to do a full run-through with all the tracks and the 17-pound ball gown until opening night. Despite preparations — former Cinderella actress Laura Osnes apparently even gave her advice on toe placement for certain scenes — she still ended up punting the slipper offstage. Here’s to hoping that Jepsen’s shoes are a little more secure on her tour for her new album, The Loneliest Time. We wouldn’t want anyone in the audience to have to call a medic maybe.