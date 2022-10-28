All the Ookiest, Spookiest, and Kookiest Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Michael Myers as Himself. Photo: Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Halloween is one of our annual great moments in celebrity culture. You learn more about a celebrity through their Halloween-costume choice than anything else. As a since-canceled celeb once said, “Halloween is the only day you’re not in a costume.” Inane! Yet on some level … You get to see which celebrities like looking stupid, which celebrities just want to look sexy, and which celebrities take it too far for it to be healthy (Heidi Klum, we love you). Plus, you get to see what people with unlimited money and a financial investment in attention wear when they know all eyes are on them. Well, who are we to deny celebrities the audience they’re craving. Below, a whole slew of stars in Halloween costumes, including Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Meg Thee Stalter. Judge them wisely.

Jennifer Garner as Two Hungry Ghosts

Sarah Michelle Gellar as a Do Revenge Student

JoJo Siwa as TikTok’s Favorite Slytherin

Vanessa Hudgens as Black Swan’s White Swan

MUNA as the Freaky Friday Band

need everyone to know that MUNA transformed into Pink Slip (from Freaky Friday) at tonight’s show pic.twitter.com/ThB9uBELF3 — Julie Greiner (@JulieAbridged) October 27, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion as Megan Thee Pumpkin

Doja Cat as Doja Bat

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell as Cinderella’s King and Queen

Meg Stalter (with Patti Harrison and Sarah Sherman) as a Sexy Nurse