All the Ookiest, Spookiest, and Kookiest Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Halloween is one of our annual great moments in celebrity culture. You learn more about a celebrity through their Halloween-costume choice than anything else. As a since-canceled celeb once said, “Halloween is the only day you’re not in a costume.” Inane! Yet on some level … You get to see which celebrities like looking stupid, which celebrities just want to look sexy, and which celebrities take it too far for it to be healthy (Heidi Klum, we love you). Plus, you get to see what people with unlimited money and a financial investment in attention wear when they know all eyes are on them. Well, who are we to deny celebrities the audience they’re craving. Below, a whole slew of stars in Halloween costumes, including Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Meg Thee Stalter. Judge them wisely.