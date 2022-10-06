Charlie Puth Is ‘So Inspired’ by ‘LGBTQ+ Culture’

Maybe for the next album he’ll go in the Abbey. Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Global Citizen

You know by now that Charlie Puth is a font of musical knowledge, drawing inspiration from across the charts, across history. Adding to those influences on his upcoming album, Charlie? The queer community. Well, more specifically, driving by a gay club one time. Puth recounts the story to GQ, saying that passing by the West Hollywood clubs Pump and the Abbey helped him finish his new song, “Loser.” “Everybody was out dancing to something that’s not being played on the radio,” he said. “I think LGBTQ+ culture is so ahead of its time, culturally, sonically, musically, everything-ly, that when I had a less-than-perfect song at the studio and I was by myself and I saw everybody having a great time, I literally heard a different song in my head. I rearranged the whole thing, I drove back to the studio, I was so inspired.”

If only more male pop stars admitted they drove through WeHo. But that’s not even the only queer reference on Charlie. The musician also waxed about Madonna’s “Into the Groove,” a favorite of his mother’s from her roller-rink days, which became a touchpoint for his song “There’s a First Time for Everything.” And then there’s the fact that Puth, as he’s admitted on Twitter, is a Barb. “I’ve always loved Nicki,” he told GQ, noting that “the Barbz will kill for her.” The song that converted him was “Your Love,” which, of course, he sang during the interview.

But don’t you dare confuse any of that for queerbaiting, Puth says. His TikTok thirst traps aren’t meant “to antagonize anybody” — just to show off after his “expensive” Los Angeles workouts. Yes, he’s still horny “all the time.”