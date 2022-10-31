Chris Redd Says He’s ‘Okay’ After Attack (and ‘Nobody Snatched’ His Chain)

Chris Redd (and maybe the chain that no one actually snatched). Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Comedian Chris Redd was punched in the face unprovoked on October 26 (an event that would have a lot of joke potential if it hadn’t left him hospitalized). Redd was attacked outside of New York City’s Comedy Cellar around 9:40 p.m. on October 26, leaving him with what appear to be a swollen eye and stitches, per photos obtained by TMZ. “I’ve been resting up like crazy but I want to say thank you thank you thank you for all the messages of love, the jokes, and the concern,” he wrote on Instagram, four days later, on October 30. “I’m okay and healing fast!!” The comedian promised to reschedule the shows he missed following the incident (“SIT TIGHT AND I GOT YOU,” he assured fans holding on to tickets), before debunking early reports that the alleged attacker attempted to steal the chain he was wearing. “Also…..NOBODY SNATCHED MY CHAIN BRO!!! Y’ALL WILL JUST WRITE ANYTHING,” he said, likely referring to the witness statements in a TMZ article. No arrests have been made in connection to the assault or the attempted robbery that wasn’t actually ever attempted.