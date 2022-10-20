Chris Redd Desperately Tries to Be Normal in His New Stand-up Special

Folks who’ve been wondering about Chris Redd’s plans in the aftermath of his departure from SNL ahead of the show’s 48th season will not need to wait much longer. On November 3, Redd is releasing his first hour-long stand-up special executive-produced by Conan O’Brien called Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This? on HBO Max. Hopefully, he’s settled into his new routine and figured out how to “be normal,” a relatable message he screams at himself in the special’s trailer.

Filmed in Redd’s hometown of St. Louis and directed by Richie Keen — who directed Redd previously on sitcoms Bust Down and Kenan — the special will feature the comedian examining “pivotal parts of his life that made him into the person he is today,” according to the HBO Max press release. Among these are his realizations that he’d been chasing “someone else’s dreams — the NBA, SNL, and becoming the next Notorious B.I.G.” and the time he “cried next to a woman twerking with all her might,” which he acts out in the trailer with his signature flair.

Redd and fellow SNL alum Vanessa Bayer never overlapped during their tenures on SNL, but perhaps this is an auspicious time for them to cross paths. With Why Am I Like This? nearing its release, maybe Redd can promote it on Bayer’s podcast How Did We Get Weird?