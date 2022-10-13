Cuba Gooding Jr. Won’t Have a Criminal Record for His Groping Case

Photo: David Dee Delgado via Getty Images

Cuba Gooding Jr. walked away from his Manhattan groping case on October 13 without a criminal record because he complied with the terms of a no-jail plea deal, officials confirmed to Vulture. On April 13, the Snow Dogs actor pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of forcible touching and was able to replead Thursday to harassment in the second degree — a violation, not a crime. This spring’s plea bargain stipulated that Gooding could replead if he stayed out of trouble and continued alcohol-and-behavior counseling for six months.

Two women provided in-person victim-impact statements during today’s proceeding, and the prosecution read a third woman’s victim-impact statement in court. “Before this ordeal, I was different,” the third woman’s statement read. “I was happier and more outgoing. There was a light in my eyes, and when I laughed, it was from deep in my soul. My laughter was genuine, much like my happiness was genuine. That part of me is now gone. I hear the comments about how I am no longer that person that I used to be. I get tired of having people tell me they miss the old me. I miss the old me as well.” The statement added, “While his victims dealt with the aftermath, Cuba saw minimal repercussions. He won’t even be getting criminal charges for incidents of sexual abuse that were captured on video numerous times.”

When Gooding pleaded guilty for the first time, it was for forcibly kissing a woman at a nightclub in September 2018. The actor also admitted to perpetrating nonconsensual contact with two more women who were not included in the count he pleaded guilty to. “I kissed the waitress on her lips,” Gooding said in April. He responded in the affirmative when the judge countered, “Was that without her permission or authority?” Then came a sort of non-apology apology. “I apologize for making anybody ever feel inappropriately touched, anyone,” he said. “I am a celebrity figure,” Gooding said soon after. “I come into contact with people. I never want them to feel slighted or uncomfortable in any way.”

Gooding’s attorney, Frank Rothman, said to Vulture this afternoon, “After reviewing all of the evidence, witness statements, and facts and circumstances, one of the most experienced prosecutors in the Manhattan D.A.’s office, she thought the appropriate resolution was to dismiss two out of the three claims in their entirety and allowed Mr. Gooding Jr. to ultimately plead guilty to a noncriminal, nonsexual violation,” which will not create a criminal record. Rothman also said, “I’m glad the appropriate resolution was reached here.” While Gooding may not have a criminal record, his admission isn’t going anywhere. Under his agreement with prosecutors, the case will remain public — and never be sealed. There will be a permanent public record of his guilty plea to a violation.