Father, Son, and the Holy Sitcom: The Wayans Family Are Making a New Show

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

It’s a father-son reunion! Damon Wayans Sr. and Damon Wayans Jr. are going to star in a father-son comedy for CBS, according to Deadline. The untitled CBS multi-cam sitcom is about a radio host and “happily divorced” father, “Poppa,” who has to take his grown son into adulthood before he turns 40. The series is executive produced by both Wayans and former Last Man Standing executive producer Kevin Hench. The family has worked together previously on Wayans’s ABC sitcom My Wife and Kids where Wayans stars as the family patriarch and Wayans Jr. in a recurring role. They reunited on Happy Together briefly for an episode titled, “Like Father, Like Son.”