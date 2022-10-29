It’ll Be a Holly-Dolly Christmas This December

Photo: NBC/Katherine Bomboy/NBC

If you wished for Dolly Parton for Christmas, your wish has come true! She will be starring in the two-hour holiday movie musical Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on NBC on Thursday, December 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Joining the Rock Hall inductee are musical guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, and Parton’s goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. The plot centers around Parton as she goes behind the scenes to make a network-TV holiday special. In A Christmas Carol fashion, she gets visited by Three Wise Mountain Men, who remind her that the “real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were.” Aw! What else would be expected from the angel that is Dolly Parton? Her hits, obviously. “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You” are set to make appearances in the special. Written by David Rambo, the special also includes choreography from Emmy Award–winning choreographer Kathryn Burns. It’ll be a dolly-good time.