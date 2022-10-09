Doom Patrol Season 4 Trailer: Hold Onto Your Butts

“Daddy’s home, shit-lickers!” announces international (American and Canadian) treasure Brendan Fraser in the Doom Patrol season 4 teaser. The HBO Max show has been quietly moving the Brendanaissance forward in ways The Whale only wishes it. Doom Patrol is about a ragtag group of super-powered freaks, who often stand between the DC Extended Universe and the dumbest apocalypses imaginable. This time, it’s killer butts that can eat a man whole and sing “Shipoopi” from The Music Man. Fraser voices Cliff Steele, a.k.a. Robotman — a former race car driver whose brain was put in a robot body after crashing. The show also stars Matt Bomer as Negative Man, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Jovian Wade as Cyborg, and Michelle Gomez as Madame Rouge. Season 4 of Doom Patrol premieres December 8.