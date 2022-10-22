Drake and 21 Savage Are Cooking Up A New Joint Album

It’s time for sad boy fall. Drake and 21 Savage announced that their joint album Her Loss will be out next week on October 28. They released a visual for their collaboration earlier this year, “Jimmy Cooks” in honor of 21 Savage’s 30th birthday. They’ve worked together many times on songs like “Knife Talk,” “Mr. Right Now,” “Sneakin,’” and “Issa.” The two recently performed “Jimmy Cooks” just two days ago during a student concert at Morehouse and Spelman college. Drake is forgoing the traditional album rollout once more by announcing the album a week before its release, however, fans have already caught wind of the release, ready to get into their feels.

Related