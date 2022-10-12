Everything We Know About How Dune 2 Is Doin’

He gets to marry Florence Pugh and be soul mates with Zendaya? Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Just when Timothée Chalamet got the last bit of sand out of his hair, he’s going back to the desert. Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s sweeping adaptation of the 1965 science fiction novel by Frank Herbert, is officially getting a sequel. “I just received news from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with Dune: Part Two,” Villeneuve said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream. This is only the beginning.” With Dune: Part Two solidly in place as a thing that’s happening, it’s time we check in on this upcoming sand-based film — below, what we know about Dune: Part Two.

Who’s in Part Two?

If you watched Dune: Part One, you may remember that the majority of the characters are, in fact, dead. Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster are all dead by gas, combat, and sandworm (respectively). So, Villeneuve has padded Dune: Part Two with some pretty well-known names. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Javier Bardem will all be returning, of course. But they’ve also added Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, and Christopher Walken to their band of science-fiction sisters. Walken will be playing Shaddam IV, the emperor of House Corrino; Pugh will be playing his daughter, Princess Irulan; Seydoux will be Lady Margot, who is one of the emperor’s friends and a member of iconic queens the Bene Gesserit; and Butler will be Feyd-Rautha, the nephew of Stellan Skarsgård’s Baron Harkonnen. It’s a veritable who’s who of talent across generational divides.

What’s the plot?

Dune: Part Two will take on the second half of Frank Herbert’s original epic sci-fi novel. The first film left clairvoyant boy-king Paul Atreides (Little Timmy Tim) and his mother (Rebecca Ferguson) as they joined the Fremen. Luckily, this means that we’ll have more than seven minutes with Zendaya’s Fremen character Chani.

When is Dune 2 out?

The Dune: Part Two release date is actually doin’ some movin’. The film was originally slated to be released on November 17, 2023, but that premiere has just been moved up two weeks to November 3, 2023. Why the change? Well, Blade was originally scheduled for November 3, but with Blade changing dates due to a director switch-up, Dune: Part Two is free to take the early-November slot. After all, nothing kicks off the holiday season like sandworms.

