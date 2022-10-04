Dune: The Sisterhood Casts Its Founding Mothers

Sisters are doing it for themselves. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Udo Salters/Getty Images and Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

If you, like all sane people, watched 2021’s Dune and thought, That’s nice, Timmy, but can we get back to the cool and scary middle-aged women? then HBO Max has got you covered. Its upcoming series Dune: The Sisterhood will follow the story of two women known as the Harkonnen Sisters as they establish the Bene Gesserit, a.k.a. woman illuminati. Feminism! Now we also know that the creepy sisters will be played by Chernobyl star Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen and Harry Potter’s Shirley Henderson as Tula Harkonnen, leaving Moaning Myrtle behind for another fantasy world altogether, according to Deadline. The series will be executive produced by the director of the current Dune film series, Denis Villeneuve. Set 10,000 years before the current Dune franchise takes place, it follows the beginnings of the Bene Gesserit from a group called the Sisterhood. We don’t know yet when it will premiere, but you can always watch the scene with the cool lady hurting Timmy’s hand with a box to keep the excitement up.